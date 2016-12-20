Credit: Youtube

IMAX’s Messed up “The Mummy” Trailer

IMAX accidentally releases Tom Cruise’s The Mummy trailer with half the sound but it weirdly works… and it will definitely make you laugh.

But naturally, since it’s being pulled from literally every internet hosting service minutes after being posted (stupid copyright stuff amirite?), it might be gone by the time you click the image below.

Enjoy while you can! WATCH

tom-cruise-2

Who knows… maybe this was a ploy by IMAX (doubtful) just to get us all talking about the movie? Here’s the REAL trailer with the correct sound mixing.

