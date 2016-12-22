Credit: Youtube

James Franco + Bryan Cranston Bond Over Spicy Wings

Most actors must have a love/hate relationship with the process of releasing a new movie. First comes the actual filming itself – which is probably both fun/exhausting, but once it’s all done… you gotta go do hundreds of interviews with media people (guys like me, because I’m totally guilty) who ask stupid questions, dumb follow-up questions, and the actors usually just stare at you thinking “please end this as soon as you can.”

But this guy has a better idea. Feed them spicy food and chit-chat about the movie while you watch them suffer and chug milk to soothe the burn.

Well played, dude. I’m taking notes.

Justin

