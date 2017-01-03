Credit: Youtube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/3/17)

  • PICS: Serena Williams is engaged to the Reddit Co-founder & her ring is not what you would expect! CONGRATS!

Sneak peek. ❤️It was a corn tortilla of course in case you were wondering.

A photo posted by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) on

  • VIDEO: Mariah Carey claims producers SABOTAGED her NYE performance….do you think they just “wanted a viral moment”??? And even Jennifer Lopez threw SHADE
  • Arnold Schwarzenegger’s new CATCHPHRASE for “New Celebrity Apprentice” is….”You’re terminated. Get to the chopper.”
  • Drake & Jennifer Lopez are definitely ROMANTICALLY INVOLVED and really adorable!
  • PICS: Kendall Jenner got her puppy a diamond necklace & no that’s not a joke
  • VIDEO: Who drank more on NYE, you or Rihanna????
  • Read Mark Hamill’s touching TRIBUTE to Carrie Fisher…and Billie Lourd BREAKS her silence on losing her mother & grandmother
  • PICS: Kim Kardashian makes rare appearance to give friend’s baby son his “first kiss”
  • PICS: Kylie Jenner got a “T” tattoo for Tyga & also appeared naked, wet & smoking in new W magazine VIDEO
  • PICS: Michael Phelps & Nicole Johnson had a 3rd wedding on NYE
  • Justin Bieber wins for the celebrity most Americans would HATE as a neighbor says new poll!
  • VIDEO: Gisele Bundchen is incredibly wealthy, beautiful & can play the guitar & sing!
  • PICS: Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth share a NYE kiss

 

 

