Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/3/17)

- PICS: Serena Williams is engaged to the Reddit Co-founder & her ring is not what you would expect! CONGRATS!
- VIDEO: Mariah Carey claims producers SABOTAGED her NYE performance….do you think they just “wanted a viral moment”??? And even Jennifer Lopez threw SHADE
- Arnold Schwarzenegger’s new CATCHPHRASE for “New Celebrity Apprentice” is….”You’re terminated. Get to the chopper.”
- Drake & Jennifer Lopez are definitely ROMANTICALLY INVOLVED and really adorable!
- PICS: Kendall Jenner got her puppy a diamond necklace & no that’s not a joke
- VIDEO: Who drank more on NYE, you or Rihanna????
- Read Mark Hamill’s touching TRIBUTE to Carrie Fisher…and Billie Lourd BREAKS her silence on losing her mother & grandmother
- PICS: Kim Kardashian makes rare appearance to give friend’s baby son his “first kiss”
- PICS: Kylie Jenner got a “T” tattoo for Tyga & also appeared naked, wet & smoking in new W magazine VIDEO
- PICS: Michael Phelps & Nicole Johnson had a 3rd wedding on NYE
- Justin Bieber wins for the celebrity most Americans would HATE as a neighbor says new poll!
- VIDEO: Gisele Bundchen is incredibly wealthy, beautiful & can play the guitar & sing!
- PICS: Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth share a NYE kiss