Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/4/17)

  • PICS: Kim Kardashian fans are freaking out after she returned to social media with new pics & home videos!

  • Mariah Carey BREAKS SILENCE & talks about her NYE lip sync fiasco saying she was “mortified”
  • NSFW VIDEO: Soulja Boy took to Facebook Live to trash talk Chris Brown and somebody knocked him down & took his phone!
  • Kylie Jenner won’t be sharing PERSONAL INFO on her app anymore after an intimate post was accidentally shared!
  • PICS: Only Mariah Carey buys legal weed in a full length formal gown
  • Angelina Jolie says Brad Pitt is “TERRIFIED that the public will learn the truth”
  • PICS: Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel are seriously adorable during Grizzlies vs Lakers game!
  • Forbes “30 UNDER 30″ influential list & Kylie Jenner secures her spot as 2nd HIGHEST PAID Kardashian
  • Janet Jackson has a BABY BOY at age 50 & his name is Eissa Al Mana (Possible meaning of the name HERE)
  • Ellen DeGeneres bans Kim Burrell from singing with Pharrell on her show after the pastor/singer made HOMOPHOBIC COMMENTS
  • Megyn Kelly LEAVES Fox News for NBC…but posted she’ll forever be GRATEFUL on Facebook
  • PICS: Ciara is showing off her baby bump with lots of adorable selfies!

 

 

