Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/4/17)

- PICS: Kim Kardashian fans are freaking out after she returned to social media with new pics & home videos!
- Mariah Carey BREAKS SILENCE & talks about her NYE lip sync fiasco saying she was “mortified”
- NSFW VIDEO: Soulja Boy took to Facebook Live to trash talk Chris Brown and somebody knocked him down & took his phone!
- Kylie Jenner won’t be sharing PERSONAL INFO on her app anymore after an intimate post was accidentally shared!
- PICS: Only Mariah Carey buys legal weed in a full length formal gown
- Angelina Jolie says Brad Pitt is “TERRIFIED that the public will learn the truth”
- PICS: Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel are seriously adorable during Grizzlies vs Lakers game!
- Forbes “30 UNDER 30″ influential list & Kylie Jenner secures her spot as 2nd HIGHEST PAID Kardashian
- Janet Jackson has a BABY BOY at age 50 & his name is Eissa Al Mana (Possible meaning of the name HERE)
- Ellen DeGeneres bans Kim Burrell from singing with Pharrell on her show after the pastor/singer made HOMOPHOBIC COMMENTS
- Megyn Kelly LEAVES Fox News for NBC…but posted she’ll forever be GRATEFUL on Facebook
- PICS: Ciara is showing off her baby bump with lots of adorable selfies!