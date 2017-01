OMG!!! Over it’s existence M&M’s have been just plain chocolate!! And while that’s great many flavors have taken the place of it’s “natural” flavor…such as Pumpkin Spice Latte, White Chocolate and Candy Corn!! Well it was just announced that M&M’s are coming out with a new FLAVOR…White Cheesecake!! And it actually sounds pretty yummy!

Read More Here!