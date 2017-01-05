Credit: Youtube

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/5/17)

  • Drake found out Jennifer Lopez never went to her PROM so he threw her one! And Rihanna is pissed calling J Lo “DESPERATE” for dating Drake

  • Megyn Kelly TURNED DOWN a $100 million offer from Fox News to stay????
  • Animal lovers have another reason to hate Justin Bieber, he GAVE AWAY his puppy Todd who needs an $8,000 hip surgery without paying for it!
  • VIDEO: Matt Lauer wore a male choker on the Today Show and the internet lost it’s mind
  • Nicki Minaj just confirmed that she and Meek Mill are OVER & the engagement is off
  • VIDEO: Soulja Boy wants everyone to know he’s done beefing with everyone because his mom is in the hospital
  • PICS: Kendall Jenner with a big ol’ snake tattoo…..it’s not real
  • VIDEO: Justin Timberlake made two half court shots before the Lakers vs Grizzlies game!
  • PICS: Madonna bites it on the ski hill
  • PICS: And here’s Kim Kardashian’s first selfie of 2017….if you care

 

