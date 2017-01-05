Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/5/17)

- Drake found out Jennifer Lopez never went to her PROM so he threw her one! And Rihanna is pissed calling J Lo “DESPERATE” for dating Drake
- Megyn Kelly TURNED DOWN a $100 million offer from Fox News to stay????
- Animal lovers have another reason to hate Justin Bieber, he GAVE AWAY his puppy Todd who needs an $8,000 hip surgery without paying for it!
- VIDEO: Matt Lauer wore a male choker on the Today Show and the internet lost it’s mind
- Nicki Minaj just confirmed that she and Meek Mill are OVER & the engagement is off
- VIDEO: Soulja Boy wants everyone to know he’s done beefing with everyone because his mom is in the hospital
- PICS: Kendall Jenner with a big ol’ snake tattoo…..it’s not real
- VIDEO: Justin Timberlake made two half court shots before the Lakers vs Grizzlies game!
- PICS: Madonna bites it on the ski hill
- PICS: And here’s Kim Kardashian’s first selfie of 2017….if you care