Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/6/17)

  • PICS: We finally get our first look at Serena Williams diamond from Reddit co-founder & it’s definitely not small
  • VIDEO: Naomi Campbell says she was also attacked in Paris, “They opened my car door and said, ‘Naomi Campbell, we’re going to kill you.'”
  • Nicki Minaj announced yesterday via twitter that she’s SINGLE….so her ex-fiance, Meek Mill, took a parting shot (It was deleted but luckily someone screengrabbed it first)

  • LISTEN: Ed Sheeran just released 2 new songs for the first time in over a year and they are super catchy!
  • VIDEO: The San Antonio Spurs mascot just trolled Mariah Carey….and it’s pretty funny
  • Donald Trump takes time out to TRASH TALK Arnold Schwarzenegger’s debut on “Celebrity Apprentice”
  • Sylvester Stallone is a TRAINED HAIR STYLIST and has colored his daughter’s hair!
  • Ryan Reynolds has started a serious OSCAR CAMPAIGN for his role in “Deadpool”
  • VIDEO: Pharrell on Ellen’s show discussing Kim Burrell’s homophobic rant that got her banned from the show!
  • PICS: New pics of North West & Saint are so freaking adorable!

  • VIDEO: Madonna gives a fan a lap dance, while dressed in a clown outfit, at her charity auction!
  • Leonardo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet win for BEST MOVIE KISS of All Time for their lip locking action in “Titanic”
  • JonBenet Ramsey documentary is coming to NETFLIX….too much or can’t wait?
  • PICS: Here’s Dolce & Gabana’s new ad campaign featuring the sons of Daniel Day-Lewis, Jude Law, Cindy Crawford, and Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee
  • The trailer for HBO’s “Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds” is here & it will make you miss them even more

