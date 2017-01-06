Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/6/17)

- PICS: We finally get our first look at Serena Williams diamond from Reddit co-founder & it’s definitely not small
- VIDEO: Naomi Campbell says she was also attacked in Paris, “They opened my car door and said, ‘Naomi Campbell, we’re going to kill you.'”
- Nicki Minaj announced yesterday via twitter that she’s SINGLE….so her ex-fiance, Meek Mill, took a parting shot (It was deleted but luckily someone screengrabbed it first)
- LISTEN: Ed Sheeran just released 2 new songs for the first time in over a year and they are super catchy!
- VIDEO: The San Antonio Spurs mascot just trolled Mariah Carey….and it’s pretty funny
- Donald Trump takes time out to TRASH TALK Arnold Schwarzenegger’s debut on “Celebrity Apprentice”
- Sylvester Stallone is a TRAINED HAIR STYLIST and has colored his daughter’s hair!
- Ryan Reynolds has started a serious OSCAR CAMPAIGN for his role in “Deadpool”
- VIDEO: Pharrell on Ellen’s show discussing Kim Burrell’s homophobic rant that got her banned from the show!
- PICS: New pics of North West & Saint are so freaking adorable!
- VIDEO: Madonna gives a fan a lap dance, while dressed in a clown outfit, at her charity auction!
- Leonardo DiCaprio & Kate Winslet win for BEST MOVIE KISS of All Time for their lip locking action in “Titanic”
- JonBenet Ramsey documentary is coming to NETFLIX….too much or can’t wait?
- PICS: Here’s Dolce & Gabana’s new ad campaign featuring the sons of Daniel Day-Lewis, Jude Law, Cindy Crawford, and Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee
- The trailer for HBO’s “Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds” is here & it will make you miss them even more