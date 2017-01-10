Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/10/17)

- Apple Music just bought James Corden’s “Carpool Karoake” and they’re making 16 specials starring 16 DIFFERENT HOSTS….awesome or are they going to ruin it????
- Chris Brown & Soulja Boy are doing a PAY-PER-VIEW FIGHT in Dubai because mandatory drug tests make it impossible to do in the US…and Mike Tyson just recorded a DISS TRACK “Thoulja’s Going Down”
- PICS: Kristen Bell shows off her butt pads she wore to the Golden Globes and we love her for it!
- Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie issues JOINT STATEMENT saying they’ll work out the rest of divorce in private
- Ed Sheeran originally wrote “Love Yourself” for his new album but decided it wasn’t GOOD ENOUGH & gave it to Justin Bieber
- Chrissy Teigen makes fun of John Legend for the Golden Globes not knowing how to spell his name!
Bahahaha loser pic.twitter.com/bYNgxOFM8z
— christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) January 9, 2017
- Tom Hiddleston APOLOGIZES for his “inelegant” Golden Globes speech
- Emma Stone’s PERFECT RESPONSE to Ryan Seacrest’s dumb question about her dress