Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/12/17)

  • PICS: Selena Gomez has a new man! The Weekend & Selena photographed making out!!! And his ex, Bella Hadid, UNFOLLOWS Selena on Instagram just hours after photos emerge!
  • PICS: In the wake of the robbery, Kim Kardashian is now trying to look poor on Instagram???? And she may be getting her own SNAPPLE FLAVOR

  • VIDEO: Michelle Obama makes her final appearance on the “Tonight Show”….and it will make you laugh and cry!
  • VIDEO: White actor, Joseph Fiennes, playing Michael Jackson is so bad that it makes Paris Jackson want to “VOMIT”
  • VIDEO: Steve Harvey in hot water after mocking Asian men & saying no woman would be attracted to them
  • PICS: Brad Pitt shocked everyone at the Golden Globes with his weightloss & it’s all because he’s had time to work on himself
  • VIDEO: The TSA gets very intimate with Ben Affleck….see celebs, they’re just like us!
  • PICS: Joe Jonas & Charlotte McKinney get oiled up together for Guess

  • LISTEN: The Chainsmokers release new song, “Paris”
  • Leah Remini’s goal is to get Scientology’s tax exempt status REVOKED
  • VIDEO: The Rock goes off on Tom Brady for his horrible impersonation of “The Rock”….”Sweet tap dancing baby Jesus, what in the F*** did we just watch???”
  • Hayden Panettiere sleeps with her TV on because she’s AFRAID of the dark
  • VIDEO: Charlie Sheen blames that whole “tiger blood” thing on too much steroid cream to keep the libido up
  • Ed Sheeran does an acoustic cover of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” theme song & it’s amazing

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
