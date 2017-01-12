Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/12/17)

- PICS: Selena Gomez has a new man! The Weekend & Selena photographed making out!!! And his ex, Bella Hadid, UNFOLLOWS Selena on Instagram just hours after photos emerge!
- PICS: In the wake of the robbery, Kim Kardashian is now trying to look poor on Instagram???? And she may be getting her own SNAPPLE FLAVOR
- VIDEO: Michelle Obama makes her final appearance on the “Tonight Show”….and it will make you laugh and cry!
- VIDEO: White actor, Joseph Fiennes, playing Michael Jackson is so bad that it makes Paris Jackson want to “VOMIT”
- VIDEO: Steve Harvey in hot water after mocking Asian men & saying no woman would be attracted to them
- PICS: Brad Pitt shocked everyone at the Golden Globes with his weightloss & it’s all because he’s had time to work on himself
- VIDEO: The TSA gets very intimate with Ben Affleck….see celebs, they’re just like us!
- PICS: Joe Jonas & Charlotte McKinney get oiled up together for Guess
- LISTEN: The Chainsmokers release new song, “Paris”
- Leah Remini’s goal is to get Scientology’s tax exempt status REVOKED
- VIDEO: The Rock goes off on Tom Brady for his horrible impersonation of “The Rock”….”Sweet tap dancing baby Jesus, what in the F*** did we just watch???”
- Hayden Panettiere sleeps with her TV on because she’s AFRAID of the dark
- VIDEO: Charlie Sheen blames that whole “tiger blood” thing on too much steroid cream to keep the libido up
- Ed Sheeran does an acoustic cover of “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air” theme song & it’s amazing