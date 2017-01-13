Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/13/17)

- Selena Gomez shows off her assests & people think she’s hypocritical after her AMA speech last fall, “I don’t want to see your bodies on Instagram. I want to see what’s in here” pointing to her heart
- VIDEO: People think The Weekend’s new song “Party Monster” is all about Selena Gomez…read the LYRICS HERE
- PICS: Kim Kardashian has a new wedding ring….and it’s super understated
- 4 People formally CHARGED in Kim Kardashian robbery case & one of them is the little brother of her limo driver (who has been cleared)
- James Corden will be STARRING in “Ocean’s 8” opposite Sandra Bullock….excited????
- VIDEO: Lamar Odom says the one thing he wants in life moving forward is, his “wife back”! Khloe Kardashian has yet to respond!
- PICS: Billie Lourd’s touching tribute on Instagram to her mother Carrie Fisher
- VIDEO: “CHiPS” is getting a reboot starring Dax Shepard and the first trailer is here!
- VIDEO: Serena Williams just being awesome “dancing with herself”
- Paula Patton accuses Robin Thicke of “excessively SPANKING” their son
- Emma Stone & Andrew Garfield prove they are the BEST EXES in Hollywood