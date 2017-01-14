Credit: Youtube

Watch: Shawn Mendes Wrote and Performed A New Song For His Friend’s Wedding

This is the dream of Shawn Mendes fans everywhere. Shawn singing at your wedding. A song written specifically for you.

Well that’s exactly what he did for a friend recently and of course it was pretty amazing. Tear jerking? Possibly.

– Gabe

About Gabe

Gabe moved to the 206 in the Summer of 2005 and has been living the Seattle lifestyle ever since. He spends a lot of his time listening to music and befriending fuzzy cats on the street. One day he hopes to combine both of those passions. He's always hanging out on facebook and twitter and looking for fresh new music. You can catch Gabe weekends on MOViN 92.5!
