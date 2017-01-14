Watch: Shawn Mendes Wrote and Performed A New Song For His Friend’s Wedding

This is the dream of Shawn Mendes fans everywhere. Shawn singing at your wedding. A song written specifically for you.
Well that’s exactly what he did for a friend recently and of course it was pretty amazing. Tear jerking? Possibly.
– Gabe
Everything about @tmmattjr & @rabbitfoodformybunnyteeth's wedding was special, but their first dance may have been the best ever. So grateful to have captured this moment for them 👏🏻 A custom song performed by their friend @shawnmendes! The team who made everything happen @constancecurtis @brandonkiddphoto @jl_designs @ambereventprod @latavolalinen @revelryeventdesign @redshoela @emmawillismakeup @contourfossa @vibinwmarina @borrowedblu @paperplanepaperie #matherine2017