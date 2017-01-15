Credit: Youtube

Watch: SNL Delivers Another Donald Trump Cold Open

SNL is loving every Donald Trump controversy. Why? Because it means another Saturday night of headline worthy Trump jokes.

This past weekend, Saturday Night Live parodied the president-elect’s most recent press conference. Trump’s alleged *ahem* unsavory home video, his inaugural ball and repealing Obama Care were all joked about in SNL’s opening sketch.

Donald Trump took to twitter to express his displeasure with the sketch, and SNL in general.

Check out the full cold open below.

– Gabe

About Gabe

Gabe moved to the 206 in the Summer of 2005 and has been living the Seattle lifestyle ever since. He spends a lot of his time listening to music and befriending fuzzy cats on the street. One day he hopes to combine both of those passions. He's always hanging out on facebook and twitter and looking for fresh new music. You can catch Gabe weekends on MOViN 92.5!
