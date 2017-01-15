Watch: SNL Delivers Another Donald Trump Cold Open

SNL is loving every Donald Trump controversy. Why? Because it means another Saturday night of headline worthy Trump jokes.

This past weekend, Saturday Night Live parodied the president-elect’s most recent press conference. Trump’s alleged *ahem* unsavory home video, his inaugural ball and repealing Obama Care were all joked about in SNL’s opening sketch.

Donald Trump took to twitter to express his displeasure with the sketch, and SNL in general.

.@NBCNews is bad but Saturday Night Live is the worst of NBC. Not funny, cast is terrible, always a complete hit job. Really bad television! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 15, 2017

Check out the full cold open below.

– Gabe