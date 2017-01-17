Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/17/17)

- PICS/VIDEO: A Russian billionaire paid $4.2 milion for Mariah Carey & Elton John to perform at his granddaughter’s wedding [SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE VIDEO]
- Ex-SNL actor Rob Schneider honestly tried to SCHOOL Civil Rights leader & last living person to have SPOKEN at the March on Washington in 1963, Representative John Lewis, on Martin Luther King Jr…..and he obviously got slammed
- Kanye West is going to PERFORM at the Inauguration? But the Bruce Springsteen cover band has BACKED OUT
- NSFW PICS: Orlando Bloom’s 40th birthday included a photo booth where guests posed with a huge blown up pic of him naked paddleboarding & it’s amazing!!!!
- PICS: The internet is freaking out over this pic of Kendall Jenner because it looks like she’s missing her leg!
- LISTEN: Rapper T.I. wrote an eloquent & very candid open letter to President Elect Donald Trump
- PICS: Margot Robbie put on some pounds & bad hair & transformed herself into Tanya Harding!
- VIDEO: Ryan Gosling watching his own embarrassing childhood dance videos is sooooo good
- PICS: Katy Perry is blonde now!
- Ben Affleck is sick and tired of people asking him about “Batman” ok
We feel for you, @BenAffleck– and that sounds absolutely perfect. Take all the time in the world you need to get the #Batman movie right! pic.twitter.com/2X33gEDi64
— DCEU Facts (@dceufacts) January 15, 2017
- Woody Harrelson is going to do a movie entirely LIVE!
- LISTEN: J. Cole’s new song “High for Hours” is very political….love it?
- VIDEO: Reese Witherspoon was suppose to star in the movie “Brave” but had to drop out because she couldn’t do a Scottish accent
- VIDEO: Growing up Oprah thought only little white boys got soup from their mothers
- The Phillipine reality show called “Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids” has children perform as their idols & this 7-year-old doing Taylor Swift is killing it!