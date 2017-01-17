YouTube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/17/17)

  • PICS/VIDEO: A Russian billionaire paid $4.2 milion for Mariah Carey & Elton John to perform at his granddaughter’s wedding [SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE VIDEO]
  • Ex-SNL actor Rob Schneider honestly tried to SCHOOL Civil Rights leader & last living person to have SPOKEN at the March on Washington in 1963, Representative John Lewis, on Martin Luther King Jr…..and he obviously got slammed
  • Kanye West is going to PERFORM at the Inauguration? But the Bruce Springsteen cover band has BACKED OUT
  • NSFW PICS: Orlando Bloom’s 40th birthday included a photo booth where guests posed with a huge blown up pic of him naked paddleboarding & it’s amazing!!!!
  • PICS: The internet is freaking out over this pic of Kendall Jenner because it looks like she’s missing her leg!
  • LISTEN: Rapper T.I. wrote an eloquent & very candid open letter to President Elect Donald Trump
  • PICS: Margot Robbie put on some pounds & bad hair & transformed herself into Tanya Harding!
  • VIDEO: Ryan Gosling watching his own embarrassing childhood dance videos is sooooo good
  • PICS: Katy Perry is blonde now!
  • Ben Affleck is sick and tired of people asking him about “Batman” ok

  • Woody Harrelson is going to do a movie entirely LIVE!
  • LISTEN: J. Cole’s new song “High for Hours” is very political….love it?
  • VIDEO: Reese Witherspoon was suppose to star in the movie “Brave” but had to drop out because she couldn’t do a Scottish accent
  • VIDEO: Growing up Oprah thought only little white boys got soup from their mothers
  • The Phillipine reality show called “Your Face Sounds Familiar Kids” has children perform as their idols & this 7-year-old doing Taylor Swift is killing it!

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462