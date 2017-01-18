LOS ANGELES - OCT 29: Gwyneth Paltrow at the 2016 LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeels Country Museum of Art on October 29, 2016 in Los Angeles, CA

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/18/17)

  • Gwyneth Paltrow wants you to carry around a STONE in your vagina….we’re not joking
  • PICS: Lindsay Lohan deleted all her Instagram pics & may have converted to Islam
  • PICS: A very pregnant Ciara goes shopping in Beverly Hills with Russell Wilson
  • VIDEO: Lamar Odom publicly apologizes to Khloe Kardashian for his drug problems & vows to get her back!
  • PICS: Bella Hadid posted a pic with her middle finger up in response to her ex, The Weeknd, dating Selena Gomez….word is she’s “hurt and pissed”
  • The Brewer’s pitcher just tried to MANSPLAIN birth control to Jessica Chastain & he got slammed for it!
  • Russia suspected of LEAKING the “Sherlock” finale
  • PICS: Alicia Keys put on makeup for Allure magazine, “I’m not a slave to makeup. I’m not a slave to not wearing makeup either.”
  • PICS: Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner looked amazing on the set of “Ocean’s 8” filming a Met Gala scene
  • PICS: Betty White spent her 95th birthday working!!!
  • Katherine Heigl and hubby welcome 3rd child, a BABY BOY named Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr.
  • VIDEO: Here’s Idris Elba all sweaty and shirtless training to be a kickboxer
  • The first full length trailer for Drew Barrymore’s zombie show, “Santa Clarita Diet”, is here & it’s very, very bloody!

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
