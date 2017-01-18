LOS ANGELES - OCT 29: Gwyneth Paltrow at the 2016 LACMA Art + Film Gala at Los Angeels Country Museum of Art on October 29, 2016 in Los Angeles, CA
Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/18/17)
Gwyneth Paltrow wants you to carry around a
STONE in your vagina….we’re not joking
PICS: Lindsay Lohan deleted all her Instagram pics & may have converted to Islam
PICS: A very pregnant Ciara goes shopping in Beverly Hills with Russell Wilson
VIDEO: Lamar Odom publicly apologizes to Khloe Kardashian for his drug problems & vows to get her back!
PICS: Bella Hadid posted a pic with her middle finger up in response to her ex, The Weeknd, dating Selena Gomez….word is she’s “hurt and pissed” The Brewer’s pitcher just tried to
MANSPLAIN birth control to Jessica Chastain & he got slammed for it! Russia suspected of
LEAKING the “Sherlock” finale
PICS: Alicia Keys put on makeup for Allure magazine, “I’m not a slave to makeup. I’m not a slave to not wearing makeup either.”
PICS: Kim Kardashian & Kendall Jenner looked amazing on the set of “Ocean’s 8” filming a Met Gala scene
PICS: Betty White spent her 95th birthday working!!! Katherine Heigl and hubby welcome 3rd child, a
BABY BOY named Joshua Bishop Kelley Jr.
VIDEO: Here’s Idris Elba all sweaty and shirtless training to be a kickboxer The first full length trailer for Drew Barrymore’s zombie show, “Santa Clarita Diet”, is here & it’s very, very bloody!
VIDEO 60 seccond sleaze 2017-01-18