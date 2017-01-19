Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/19/17)

  • PICS & PICS: George Clooney about to be a daddy???? Everyone thinks Amal Clooney is pregnant after these pics….and some people are speculating TWINS
  • VIDEO: Does this video prove animal abuse on the set of Dennis Quaid’s new movie “A Dog’s Purpose”???? Warning it’s disturbing…the production team is DEFENDING their actions…but the director & actor are “SHAKEN & SAD”
  • VIDEO: Ellen DeGeneres wins her history making 20th People’s Choice Award….and all the big winners of the night!
  • PICS: Selena Gomez’s photoshop fail is confusing everyone….why would you need to make your shoulder smaller????
  • Drake & Jennifer Lopez had a private date night and he’s already met her TWINS!
  • VIDEO: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson surprises an Army vet with a brand new car & there’s no way you won’t cry…. and he brought his 15-year-old daughter as his date to the People’s Choice Award & the PICS are adorable
  • PICS: The best moments from the People’s Choice Awards red carpet
  • “Will & Grace” is officially COMING BACK to NBC for another season!
  • A Lisa Frank animated/live action mixed MOVIE is actually happening!
  • Will Lady Gaga’s halftime show be POLITICAL????

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
