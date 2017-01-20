YouTube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/20/17)

  • PICS: Chrissy Teigen being hailed a hero for posting a pic of her thigh stretch marks….and a paparazzo made a super RACIST remark to her about John Legend
  • Kanye West will NOT BE PERFORMING at the Inauguration because Trump’s team wants to keep it “traditionally American”
  • Kesha is now a COUNTRY ARTIST….excited?
  • PICS: People are freaking out over this girl who looks exactly like Ariana Grande!
  • Steve Carrell just TROLLED “Office” fans & had the most Michael Scott reasoning ever
  • VIDEO: Jennifer Lopez finally talks Drake….but will only admit to making music together
  • Reese Witherspoon thinks it’s time for more “LEGALLY BLONDE” and we couldn’t agree more!
  • VIDEO: Watch Alec Baldwin bring his best Trump impression to a protest last night
  • PICS: 18-year-old “Modern Family” star Ariel Winters topless for Self magazine
  • PICS: Jessica Lange & Susan Sarandon star as Joan Crawford & Bette Davis in the new series “Fued”….Watch trailer HERE
  • Here’s the first look at the eerie JonBenet Ramsey documentary

 

 

 

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
