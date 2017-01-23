YouTube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/23/17)

  • Mariah Carey eats WEED BROWNIES in Amsterdam with her boy toy, giggling “You’re f***** up” [SCROLL DOWN FOR VIDEO & GO TO 30 minute mark]
  • Justin Bieber just threw MAJOR SHADE at Selena Gomez’s new man, The Weeknd, calling his music “Whack”
  • Here are the 7 THINGS Britney Spears apparently did to get her banging body
  • You can now take a COLLEGE CLASS called “Politics of Kanye West: Black Genius and Sonic Aesthetics” at Washington University
  • Kim Kardashian talked Kanye West into being on “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” NEXT SEASON, only 2 months after his breakdown
  • PICS: Ian McKellen wins for best sign at the London’s Women’s March…but Steve Buscemi was at the March in D.C. and posed with his favorite “Big Leboswki” inspired SIGN
  • Madonna clarifies her “BLOWING UP THE WHITE HOUSE” statement
  • Celine Dion announces she will be recording an ALL NEW ORIGINAL SONG for “Beauty & The Beast” Live Action movie!
  • PICS: Kendall Jenner wears see-through top with some star nipple covers
  • VIDEO: Watch Aziz Ansari’s anti-racist SNL opening monologue & try not to laugh
  • PICS: Amber Rose shares pic with Rob Kardashian’s baby and it’s sooooooooo cute!

About Brooke Fox

Brooke is a bold all-American tomboy that is passionate about her friends, her family and new adventures. She is a former hip-hop dance instructor and an outdoor enthusiast. She is the voice of reason to Jubal’s crazy. She still says, “Woot,” “Raise the roof,” and loves to over share.
