Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/24/17)

- The Lifetime Britney Spears movie trailer is finally here & OMG! “It’s just kind of a blur… until you hit rock bottom.”
- Alec Baldwin is getting an ENTIRE “SNL” EPISODE to make fun of Donald Trump
- Kate Hudson’s brother, Oliver, just trolled the tabloids for reporting on Kate & Brad Pitt’s “ROMANCE” and it’s pretty awesome!
Yeah and it's been hell!! He's messy as shit! He drinks out of the fucking carton and leaves the door open when he's taking a dump!! And this is when he's at MY house!!! He's already calling me brother and has driven a wedge between myself and my real brother Wyatt who now won't speak to me.. he insists my kids call him uncle B and lost my youngest at the Santa Monica pier for 2 days.. thank god for amber alert.. my mom's overtly flirting with him! Shes wearing these little nighties around the house now?! But ALL DAY!! Like at 3pm! And Pa just keeps saying "All right!! It's Brad Pitt!!" Anyway not going well.. so BP.. it's time to move out man.. I need my life back dog.. I'll smoke one more bowl and then get the fuck out.. we thank you.. oh and I found your medical bracelet so I'll get that back to you.. ok..
- VIDEO: Chris Brown was not happy that Aziz Ansari compared him to Donald Trump during his SNL opening monologue….makes RACIST REMARK calling Aziz “Somebody tell ALADDIN HOP OFF MY D—!”
- “La La Land” scores 14 OSCAR NOMINATIONS…..and all the surprises and snubs
- “My Super Sweet 16” is coming BACK to MTV & you can apply to be on the show HERE
- Kylie Jenner’s BFF, Jordyn Woods, lost her dad after a 2-week battle with cancer & started a GOFUNDME PAGE to cover medical & funeral expenses….Kylie donated $10k
- VIDEO: Gavin Rossdale opens up about Gwen Stefani saying he didn’t want to divorce….even though he’s the one that cheated with the nanny
- Angelina Jolie lands a modeling campaign and promptly donates her ENTIRE SALARY to charity
- Taylor Swift is getting HARSHLY CRITICIZED for her lukewarm support of the Women’s March being called out for her “SPINELESS FEMINISM”
- VIDEO: Shia LaBeouf got physical with a Donald Trump supporter while trying to get the crowd to shout, “He will not divide us”
- The new Star Wars will be called “THE LAST JEDI” and Mark Hamill weighs in
- VIDEO: Stevie Wonder joins a man in a hotel lobby singing “Superstition”