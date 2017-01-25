Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/25/17)

  • Paris Jackson is on the cover of Rolling Stone and says that her dad was murdered!

 

  • After two years the man who hacked Jennifer Lawrence’s phone and stole her nude pictures is now being sentenced to jail time.
  • Nothing can stop her! Erin Andrews gets treated for cervical cancer and is back at work after just a few days.
  • There is a list of new shows arriving to Netflix this year… but you may be sad about whats leaving!
  • Constance Wu had some seriously angry things to say about Casey Affleck being nominated for an Oscar.

  • In the name of ‘Patriotism’ a Texas Radio Show has BANNED everything Madonna…
  • After years of legal feuds, Kylie Jenner gives makeup artist Vlada Haggerty something better than money… CREDIT

  • After being snubbed with NO nomination for an Oscar in her performance in “Arrival” Amy Adams goes back to work the next day like a true professional.
  • Duchess Kate is saying she is “lucky” to be a princess because she is “well looked after by her husband”
  • PHOTOS of Kim Kardashian strutting around town in another ‘grunge’ look, a trend that she has been sporting lately… Cute or NOT?
  • PHOTOS: Professional surfer and model, Anastasia Ashley hits the beach and is looking AMAZING!
