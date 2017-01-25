Go Red for Women is Going to the Cats and Dogs!

Women’s heart health affects the entire family, that’s why Q13’s own Kaci Aitchison’s cat & Brooke’s dog are even getting involved! Yup, they are going RED for a great cause and all you have to do is vote and then follow their lead!

Which Go Red look do you like best?

Feline or K-9?

Vote for “Cheddar Biscuit, of the Buttery Biscuit’s” or “Tula”!



Now send us your OWN Go Red look! It can be your dog, your cat, your parrot, your ferret or you! Send your pics to [our email] and they may be featured on the website. And don’t forget to wear your own red on National Wear Red Day Friday February 3rd!

National Wear Red Day is Friday, February 3rd! Don something red….a scarf, jacket, dress, tie….and let’s raise awareness that cardiovascular diseases kill nearly 1 in 3 women each year. Heart disease and stroke are largely preventable with better awareness and lifestyle changes. By wearing red, we can also inspire ourselves and others to make positive choices for our health.

Learn how to KNOW YOUR NUMBERS, it could actually save your life. CLICK HERE, your heart depends on it.

And remember to use hashtags #goREDSeattle and #goREDTacoma to spread awareness via social media!