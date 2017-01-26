YouTube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/26/17)

  • Shia Labeouf was arrested last night after getting into an altercation with a protester!
  • Iconic movie star, Mary Tyler Moore has passed away after decades of influential work.

  • On the set of Flip or Flop, Tarek El Moussa threatened to rape his now ex-wife Christina!
  • After two years of marriage, Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac are calling it quits.
  • PHOTOS: Ashley Graham shares photos of her in a bikini and speaks about body confidence while looking incredible!
  • PHOTOS: Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain’s daughter makes her modeling debut.
  • Trump Tower residents are saying that security is messing with their Chinese food deliveries!
  • BOTH Venus and Serena Williams made it to the Australian Final Open.
  • VIDEO: Gabby Douglas had a message for Usain Bolt – Win Another One!
  • Ciara is on the cover of Cosmopolitan and is discussing the importance of “waiting” in a relationship.
  • The kid who said ‘F Donald Trump’ Live on Fox News is apparently Drew Carey‘s 11 year old son!
