Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/26/17)
- Shia Labeouf was arrested last night after getting into an altercation with a protester!
- Iconic movie star, Mary Tyler Moore has passed away after decades of influential work.
- On the set of Flip or Flop, Tarek El Moussa threatened to rape his now ex-wife Christina!
- After two years of marriage, Scarlett Johansson and Romain Dauriac are calling it quits.
- PHOTOS: Ashley Graham shares photos of her in a bikini and speaks about body confidence while looking incredible!
- PHOTOS: Courtney Love and Kurt Cobain’s daughter makes her modeling debut.
- Trump Tower residents are saying that security is messing with their Chinese food deliveries!
- BOTH Venus and Serena Williams made it to the Australian Final Open.
- VIDEO: Gabby Douglas had a message for Usain Bolt – Win Another One!
- Ciara is on the cover of Cosmopolitan and is discussing the importance of “waiting” in a relationship.
- The kid who said ‘F Donald Trump’ Live on Fox News is apparently Drew Carey‘s 11 year old son!