You know when you’re in public and you can’t get past a stranger because you’re both awkwardly “dancing?” Well this is like that, except this guy is doing that with his own reflection.

This drunk guy in the store is trying to let his reflection pass him, but because it’s his reflection, they just keep going the same direction. Midway through he even starts to get angry with his reflection! Aaaah, priceless.

– Gabe