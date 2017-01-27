Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/27/17)

- Kristen Bell and hubby Dax Shepard appeared on Ellen and shared how she stopped pumping for a day to achieve a ‘breast size’ for a movie role.
- Ben Affleck’s ‘Live By Night’ BOMBED at the box office – Affleck supposedly lost Warner Bro.’s 75 Million Dollars!
- Melania Trump has hired former Vogue Editor as her ‘chief strategist’
- Kylie Jenner created a makeup palette that was SUPPOSED to smell of peaches… but people are slamming it online!
- Zayn and Taylor Swift’s I Don’t Wanna Live Forever ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ FULL music video has been released… and its OH SO STEAMY.
- PHOTOS: Britney Spears shares a fun selfie, featuring her AMAZINGLY toned tummy.
- After being kicked off of TLC, Honey Boo Boo‘s mother is now back on reality TV.
- Rapper Gucci Mane kicked out an Army Veteran out of his OWN seat at a Falcon’s Football game???