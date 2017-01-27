YouTube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/27/17)

  • Kristen Bell and hubby Dax Shepard appeared on Ellen and shared how she stopped pumping for a day to achieve a ‘breast size’ for a movie role.

  • Ben Affleck’s ‘Live By Night’ BOMBED at the box office – Affleck supposedly lost Warner Bro.’s 75 Million Dollars!
  • Melania Trump has hired former Vogue Editor as her ‘chief strategist’
  • Kylie Jenner created a makeup palette that was SUPPOSED to smell of peaches… but people are slamming it online!
  • Zayn and Taylor Swift’s I Don’t Wanna Live Forever ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ FULL music video has been released… and its OH SO STEAMY.

  • PHOTOS: Britney Spears shares a fun selfie, featuring her AMAZINGLY toned tummy.
  • After being kicked off of TLC, Honey Boo Boo‘s mother is now back on reality TV.
  • Rapper Gucci Mane kicked out an Army Veteran out of his OWN seat at a Falcon’s Football game???

 

Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462