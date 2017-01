Major Lazer has been teasing a new single for a while now and it was totally worth the wait! Their first single since teaming up with Bieber for “Cold Water,” “Run Up” is a totally different vibe. The song features PARTYNEXTDOOR & Nicki Minaj and goes for a more chilled out, island vibe.

Listen to “Run Up” below and get ready to have it stuck in your head for hours!

– Gabe