Watch: Baby Sloth Stars In The Most Adorable Video Of All Time

This could be the cutest video I’ve ever seen in my life. You’re about to fall in love with sloths… Specifically with this tiny baby sloth named B-Rad!

Little B-Rad was discovered on the forest floor after falling out of his tree and taken to an animal rescue facility. That’s where he’ll live until he’s ready to go back home!

You’re definitely the most popular sloth on the internet, B-Rad!

– Gabe