Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/30/17)
- Winona Ryder shows a VAST amount of emotion last night at the SAG Awards, and the internet is having a field day with it!!
- Warner Bro’s and Village Roadshow Pictures has releases a Photo of the all-female cast in the new ‘Ocean’s Eight’ spin off!
- Iranian director, Asghar Farhadi, has been banned from entering the US and can’t attend the ceremony for his Oscar nomination this February!
- PHOTOS: The ladies of the SAG Awards KILLED IT! It’s too difficult to pick just one favorite!
- Miss France was the winner of the 2017 Miss Universe AND Steve Harvey was successful as a host.
- Zendaya stands up to bullying by offering a modeling gig to a woman being body shamed on Twitter!
- Despite their controversy, ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ has debuted as NUMBER TWO in the box office this past weekend.
- A PUBLIC Memorial for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will be held in Los Angeles in March!
- Mischa Barton responds to the video taken of her acting incoherent and rambling by saying she was drugged on a date.
- PHOTOS: Kourtney Kardashian goes skinny dipping in Costa Rica!
- PHOTOS: Backstage photos of all your favorite SAG Award Celebs letting loose after the event.
- The Kardashians started off their recent tropical vacation by renting out Dan Bilzerian’s Dirty Bird – infamous for its wild rides!
- Miranda Kerr says that her ex-husband, Orlando bloom, “…Is like a brother” to her…