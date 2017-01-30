YouTube.com

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/30/17)

  • Winona Ryder shows a VAST amount of emotion last night at the SAG Awards, and the internet is having a field day with it!!

  • Warner Bro’s and Village Roadshow Pictures has releases a Photo of the all-female cast in the new ‘Ocean’s Eight’ spin off!
  • Iranian director, Asghar Farhadi, has been banned from entering the US and can’t attend the ceremony for his Oscar nomination this February!
  • PHOTOS: The ladies of the SAG Awards KILLED IT! It’s too difficult to pick just one favorite!
  • Miss France was the winner of the 2017 Miss Universe AND Steve Harvey was successful as a host.
  • Zendaya stands up to bullying by offering a modeling gig to a woman being body shamed on Twitter!
  • Despite their controversy, ‘A Dog’s Purpose’ has debuted as NUMBER TWO in the box office this past weekend.
  •  A PUBLIC Memorial for Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds will be held in Los Angeles in March!
  • Mischa Barton responds to the video taken of her acting incoherent and rambling by saying she was drugged on a date.
  • PHOTOS: Kourtney Kardashian goes skinny dipping in Costa Rica!
  • PHOTOS: Backstage photos of all your favorite SAG Award Celebs letting loose after the event.
  • The Kardashians started off their recent tropical vacation by renting out Dan Bilzerian’s Dirty Bird – infamous for its wild rides!
  • Miranda Kerr says that her ex-husband, Orlando bloom, “…Is like a brother” to her…
