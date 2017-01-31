Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (1/31/17)

- Chrissy Teigen is never one to shy away from saying what needs to be said! And yesterday on Twitter she trolled a user who made snide remarks about Teigen’s baby making efforts!
- This month, Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh welcomed healthy triplets to the world!!
- Ozzy Osborne had a new interview with The London Times where he discussed his cheating habits claiming that he’s NOT an addict… he simply got caught…
- “Stranger Things” star, Gaten Matarazzo claims Winona Ryder’s facial expressions, from this year’s SAG Awards, were because she simply couldn’t hear!
- Justin Bieber gets SLAMMED into a wall by NHL star athlete, Chris Pronger. And OMG the clip has been made into SO many hilarious memes!
- Selena Gomez deletes a video of The Weekend off of her Instagram and now everyone can’t help but believe they are dating!
- The new ‘Beauty And The Beast’ trailer has been released, and it showcases the OH-SO-AMAZING Ariana Grande and John Legend duet that will make you swoon!
- This week’s Bachelor episode gives way to the rest of the Corinne/Taylor battle — And now a close friend to Bachelor, Nick Viall, is sharing all the INSIGHT.
- Justin Bieber, Drake, and Kanye West are all bailing on attending the Grammys this year!
- PHOTOS: All the sexy pics of the Kardashian-Jenner clan in Costa Rica are RIGHT HERE.
- PHOTOS: Keanu Reeves and Ruby Rose pose for pictures at the premiere of ‘John Wick 2’.
- ‘Fifty Shades Darker’ releases the STEAMIEST trailer yet… It might be too much to handle!