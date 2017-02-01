Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/1/17)

- A List has been released of the top celebrities from different countries that men AND women want to sleep with!
- Johnny Depp’s ex-manager says Depp spends over 30,000 dollars a month on of course… WINE!
- VIDEO: Ellen Degeneres and Jamie Dornan do a hilarious Fifty Shades Darker parody.
- Natalie Portman confessed on Jimmy Kimmel that she basically pre-games anytime she leaves her house… food and alcohol!
- Michelle and Barack Obama are as relaxed as ever vacationing on the Virgin Islands!!
- Looks like he is back to his old ways… Scott Disick bolted from the Kardashian-Jenner Costa Rica vacation to be with random girls!
- Kim Kardashian snap-chatted the most adorable videos of daughter North ‘modeling’ new Kanye/Kim children’s clothing line items. SO CUTE!
- Drake and Jas Prince held auditions for their pop-up Super Bowl “club” that they insist IS NOT a strip club… but footage may suggest otherwise.
- PHOTOS: Shortly after Scott bailed on vacation, Kourtney Kardashian posts hot photos in Costa Rica!
- Kal Penn used fuel from racist hate on Twitter to raise over 800,000 dollars!