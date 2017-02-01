BigStockPhotoanonymous torso view

Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/1/17)

  • A List has been released of the top celebrities from different countries that men AND women want to sleep with!
  • Johnny Depp’s ex-manager says Depp spends over 30,000 dollars a month on of course… WINE!
  • VIDEO: Ellen Degeneres and Jamie Dornan do a hilarious Fifty Shades Darker parody.

 

  • Natalie Portman confessed on Jimmy Kimmel that she basically pre-games anytime she leaves her house… food and alcohol!
  • Michelle and Barack Obama are as relaxed as ever vacationing on the Virgin Islands!!
  • Looks like he is back to his old ways… Scott Disick bolted from the Kardashian-Jenner Costa Rica vacation to be with random girls!
  • Kim Kardashian snap-chatted the most adorable videos of daughter North ‘modeling’ new Kanye/Kim children’s clothing line items. SO CUTE!
  • Drake and Jas Prince held auditions for their pop-up Super Bowl “club” that they insist IS NOT a strip club… but footage may suggest otherwise.
  • PHOTOS: Shortly after Scott bailed on vacation, Kourtney Kardashian posts hot photos in Costa Rica!
  • Kal Penn used fuel from racist hate on Twitter to raise over 800,000 dollars!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Copyright ©2017 Hubbard Radio -Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File | Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462