Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/2/17)

- Beyonce’s Instagram pregnancy announcement is officially the most liked post on Instagram!
- Chrissy Teigen makes her first appearance on Sports Illustrated since having adorable baby Luna.
- On a tropical vacation, Former President, Barak Obama, was captured wearing his hat backwards and the internet is LOVING IT.
- Nicki Minaj and Drake took to social media this week to announce that they have restored peace… they are friends again!
- PHOTOS: While Kourtney Kardashian is with the kids… father Scott Disick is with a mystery girl in South Beach.
- VIDEO: Britney Spears suffers major nip slip on stage… but it was in Vegas so it wasn’t too out of the ordinary!
- “Real Housewives of New York” Star, Bethenny Frankel’s ex-husband has been arrested after sending a string of abusive emails to her!
- Could Drake and Jennifer Lopez already be through??! After documenting her night out on Instagram, fans speculate over her relationship with Drake.
- PHOTOS: Since there were so many doubting her last pregnancy… Beyonce decided to let nude pictures do all the talking. And they are FLAWLESS announcement pics!
- PHOTOS: Blac Chyna pictured completely nude… except for some paint! Is this too similar to Kim K’s famous nude, paint shoot from awhile back??