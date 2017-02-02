Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/2/17)

  • Chrissy Teigen makes her first appearance on Sports Illustrated since having adorable baby Luna.
  • On a tropical vacation, Former President, Barak Obama, was captured wearing his hat backwards and the internet is LOVING IT.

  • Nicki Minaj and Drake took to social media this week to announce that they have restored peace… they are friends again!
  • PHOTOS: While Kourtney Kardashian is with the kids… father Scott Disick is with a mystery girl in South Beach.
  • VIDEO: Britney Spears suffers major nip slip on stage… but it was in Vegas so it wasn’t too out of the ordinary!

  • Real Housewives of New York” Star, Bethenny Frankel’s ex-husband has been arrested after sending a string of abusive emails to her!
  • Could Drake and Jennifer Lopez already be through??! After documenting her night out on Instagram, fans speculate over her relationship with Drake.
  • PHOTOS: Since there were so many doubting her last pregnancy… Beyonce decided to let nude pictures do all the talking. And they are FLAWLESS announcement pics!
  • PHOTOS: Blac Chyna pictured completely nude… except for some paint! Is this too similar to Kim K’s famous nude, paint shoot from awhile back??

 

