Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/3/17)

- Beyonce is set to earn ONE MILLION dollars from Coachella… Even if she doesn’t preform!!
- When Nicki Minaj was off with Drake… her LA mansion was ransacked and the thieves got away with over $175,000 dollars in jewelry!
- J.K. Rowling trolls a twitter user, reminding EVERYONE never to insult her using Harry Potter references…
- PHOTOS: 20 BEST and WORST Super Bowl Half Time outfits ranked!
- Less than a week after dropping their super hot duet, Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik each drop their own acoustic version of Fifty Shades Darker. Better than the original??
- Tyson Beckford pulled a gun on another person… but says he has a really good reason for it?? Does he though…
- PHOTOS: Beyonce shared NEVER BEFORE SEEN photos of her superstar family and OMG they are sweet!
- People CANNOT get over Beyonce’s pregnancy announcement… In fact, the internet is showing their appreciation through HILARIOUS memes.
- Turns out, one of the most popular Super Bowl prop bets is if Lady Gaga will show cleavage in her half time performance??
- Tamron Hall passes up a multi-million dollar deal and leaves NBC News ‘Today‘ show for good!
- Frank Ocean is being sued by his father for ‘defamation of character’.
- PHOTOS: Tom Brady is getting all warmed up for the Super Bowl!