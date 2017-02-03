Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/3/17)

 

  • When Nicki Minaj was off with Drake… her LA mansion was ransacked and the thieves got away with over $175,000 dollars in jewelry!
  • J.K. Rowling trolls a twitter user, reminding EVERYONE never to insult her using Harry Potter references…
  • PHOTOS: 20 BEST and WORST Super Bowl Half Time outfits ranked!
  • Less than a week after dropping their super hot duet, Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik each drop their own acoustic version of Fifty Shades Darker. Better than the original??
  • Tyson Beckford pulled a gun on another person… but says he has a really good reason for it?? Does he though…
  • PHOTOS: Beyonce shared NEVER BEFORE SEEN photos of her superstar family and OMG they are sweet!
  • People CANNOT get over Beyonce’s pregnancy announcement… In fact, the internet is showing their appreciation through HILARIOUS memes.

  • Turns out, one of the most popular Super Bowl prop bets is if Lady Gaga will show cleavage in her half time performance??
  • Tamron Hall passes up a multi-million dollar deal and leaves NBC News ‘Today‘ show for good!
  • Frank Ocean is being sued by his father for ‘defamation of character’.
  • PHOTOS: Tom Brady is getting all warmed up for the Super Bowl!

 

