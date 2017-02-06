Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/6/17)

- The Patriots had a crazy win yesterday, and super model Gisele Bundchen had a wild reaction to her hubby’s win!
- Melissa McCarthy’s surprise appearance on SNL this past weekend was amazing… and Sean Spicer even told Extra that he agrees it was hilarious!!
- After a bad ATV accident, Jamie Lynn Spear‘s daughter is reportedly in “extremely serious” condition…
- During the Super Bowl yesterday, Twitter was going crazy!! Here are some of the BEST tweets to go out yesterday!
- Chrissy Teigen’s nipple was on National TV yesterday… and big surprise she had a GREAT response on Twitter!
- PHOTOS: Daughter of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen was looking adorable yesterday at the Super Bowl!
- Verizon is tweeting major smack at T-Mobile for their Super Bowl Commercial!
- Fans are weighing in on Lady Ga Ga’s Super Bowl Half-Time performance yesterday… Yay or Nay??
- Tom Brady tells everyone that if they find his jersey on E-Bay to let him know!
- Ironic enough… The cast of “Fifty Shades Darker” aren’t allowed to be too sexual in interviews?? What.