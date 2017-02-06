Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/6/17)

  • The Patriots had a crazy win yesterday, and super model Gisele Bundchen had a wild reaction to her hubby’s win!

  • Melissa McCarthy’s surprise appearance on SNL this past weekend was amazing… and Sean Spicer even told Extra that he agrees it was hilarious!!
  • After a bad ATV accident, Jamie Lynn Spear‘s daughter is reportedly in “extremely serious” condition…
  • During the Super Bowl yesterday, Twitter was going crazy!! Here are some of the BEST tweets to go out yesterday!
  • Chrissy Teigen’s nipple was on National TV yesterday… and big surprise she had a GREAT response on Twitter!
  • PHOTOS: Daughter of Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen was looking adorable yesterday at the Super Bowl!
  • Verizon is tweeting major smack at T-Mobile for their Super Bowl Commercial!
  • Fans are weighing in on Lady Ga Ga’s Super Bowl Half-Time performance yesterday… Yay or Nay??
  • Tom Brady tells everyone that if they find his jersey on E-Bay to let him know!
  • Ironic enough… The cast of “Fifty Shades Darker” aren’t allowed to be too sexual in interviews?? What.
