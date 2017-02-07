Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/7/17)

  • ‘Cash me outside’ girl PUNCHED, yes punched an airline passenger and the cops were most definitely called!! **Scroll Down for FULL Video**
  • PHOTOS:  Christie Brinkley returns to Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition at age 63!!! Looking STUNNING.
  • ‘Girls’ star, Lena Dunham has lost a lot of weight and she says it is all because she can’t eat while Trump is president…
  • Kate Upton is supposedly throwing ‘diva’ fits, and some are saying it will ruin her career.
  • In an Instagram video that was posted yesterday (And then soon deleted), Gigi Hadid is spotted making racist jokes against Asians! *Scroll down on page for full video*
  • Reality star, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, while on vacation in Turks and Caicos, told a woman, who complained about her kids being too loud, to “F-off”!!
  • PHOTOS: Former president, Barak Obama Kitesurfing???
  • PHOTOS: It seems Scottie and Larsa Pippen have reconciled and there is a 14 karat ring to prove it!!
  • George Lopez apparently went off on a woman in his comedy show audience calling her a “B*tch” and forced her out of his show!
  • PHOTOS: James White is celebrating the Super Bowl win at the happiest place on earth!
  • Jamie Lynn Spear’s daughter, Maddie, is still in critical condition after being submerged in water under an ATV for several minutes!

 

 

 

