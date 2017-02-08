Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/8/17)

  • In Judy Garland’s ex-husband’s new memoir, he reveals that as a teenager on the set of Wizard of Oz, Garland was repeatedly molested by the Munchkins…

 

  • George Lopez called a woman a “b*tch” and kicked her out of his comedy show for “flipping him the bird” over a racist joke he told on stage….
  • Jamie Lynn Spear’s daughter is “awake and breathing” after a serious accident with an ATV!
  • Though her team denied the rumors, it is true that Madonna has just adopted twin girls from Malawi!
  • Just add it to his tab… Tyga is being sued by a process server who was reportedly attacked by the men in Tyga’s crew.
  • Richard Hatch, the ‘Battlestar Galactica’ star has passed away at age 71.
  • Beyonce is being sued for 20 million dollars for allegedly using samples from a Youtube artist in her song Formation!
  • PHOTO: Kim Kardashian pictured looking extremely happy while having a pool day with baby Saint on vacay!
  • GQ reporter documents an amazingly in-depth ‘conversation’ with Tom Hiddleston where he opens up about LOVE and Taylor Swift!
  • PHOTOS: Olivia Wilde is sporting an ultra-sleek new hair style that looks pretty amazing!

 

