Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/8/17)

- In Judy Garland’s ex-husband’s new memoir, he reveals that as a teenager on the set of Wizard of Oz, Garland was repeatedly molested by the Munchkins…
- After her Super Bowl Halftime performance, Lady Ga Ga is speaking out against those that have been body shaming her on the internet!
- Ben & Jerry’s just secretly released two new ice cream flavors… that are oh yeah dairy-free!!
- A Dry Cleaning establishment in Wichita is copying In-and-Out Burger… and they are doing SUCH a BAD job at it!!
- George Lopez called a woman a “b*tch” and kicked her out of his comedy show for “flipping him the bird” over a racist joke he told on stage….
- Jamie Lynn Spear’s daughter is “awake and breathing” after a serious accident with an ATV!
- Though her team denied the rumors, it is true that Madonna has just adopted twin girls from Malawi!
- Just add it to his tab… Tyga is being sued by a process server who was reportedly attacked by the men in Tyga’s crew.
- Richard Hatch, the ‘Battlestar Galactica’ star has passed away at age 71.
- Beyonce is being sued for 20 million dollars for allegedly using samples from a Youtube artist in her song Formation!
- PHOTO: Kim Kardashian pictured looking extremely happy while having a pool day with baby Saint on vacay!
- GQ reporter documents an amazingly in-depth ‘conversation’ with Tom Hiddleston where he opens up about LOVE and Taylor Swift!
- PHOTOS: Olivia Wilde is sporting an ultra-sleek new hair style that looks pretty amazing!