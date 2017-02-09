Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/9/17)

- This man has dedicated his whole life to be just like Britney Spears… So much so that he has spent 80,000 (WHAT) dollars in plastic surgery to achieve ‘her look’!!!
- Memes about J.K. Rowling dying have become a trend on Twitter, and now Rowling has responded saying she feels weird about these ‘death tweets’… (DUUUUUH)
- Playboy Playmate, Dani Mathers is facing up to SIX months in jail for snapping a pic of a naked woman at the gym and posting it to social media! And word on the street is, the judge DOES NOT feel sorry for Mathers.
- “This Is Us” star, Chrissy Metz reveals how being a character in ‘American Horror Story‘ motivated her to get serious about losing weight! 100 pounds of weight to be exact!
- PHOTOS: Celebs dish about what it is REALLY like to film a sex scene!
- 15 years after *NYNSC broke up, Justin Timberlake reveals the truth has to why he Had To Get OUT!
- Ashley Graham finally scored a spot on the US Vogue Cover… but she had to share it with six other models!
- Pregnant Camilla Luddington, shares how she had a MAJOR freak out when her Boyfriend came home with the wrong cream cheese brand. “It was So Ridiculous”!
- Celebrity chefs Emeril Lagasse and John Besh are using their tasty talents to help the people of New Orleans after tornadoes have devastated the city.
- PHOTOS: Stars enjoying delicious slices of pizza for ‘National Pizza Day’!