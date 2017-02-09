NEWS: 10 Million Dollar Massive Drive-In Movie Theater Of The Future!

Once movie theaters started to instal those super comfy, reclining chairs everyone thought that couldn’t be topped! Well, surprise, surprise! There is a new theater coming to Nashville that will include everything from vintage cars to even a bar… This new luxury movie theater called, ‘August Moon’, will cost a whopping 10 million to create and will attempt to recreate that 1960s drive-in movie theater feel.

Click right here to find out all the extravagant details! http://www.slashfilm.com/august-moon-indoor-drive-in-nashville/

 

