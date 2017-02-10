Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/10/17)

  • ‘Cash Me Outside Girl’ just starred in Kodak Black’s new music video for free — but the music video, of course, is bringing her A TON of publicity which will be great for her new clothing line with Zumiez (YES… This girl got a clothing line)

 

  • PHOTOS: HAHA! Here are the BEST photos from Ellen’s ‘Beyonce pregnancy announcement challenge’. They are amazing!
  • **SPOILERS AHEAD** There are a few MAJOR differences between the film and the book in Fifty Shades Darker!!
  • While Christie Brinkley is looking amazing on the Sports Illustrated cover… her ex-husband is picking up young women on Instagram. Peter Cook, who is 57, recently started dating a 21 year old woman he found on the internet!
  • Beyonce isn’t the only one having twins! George Clooney and wife Amal are expecting twins this June!!
  • Kim Kardashian uploaded a video to Instagram yesterday of her doing a ‘sexy’ dance while making a congratulatory salad (???) for a friend. It is actually pretty hilarious!
  • PHOTO: Another star from ‘The Hills‘ is pregnant! Whitney Port shows off her adorable, new baby bump in a photo shoot!
  • Khloe Kardashian has officially dropped the last name ‘Odom’. And the Fam celebrated appropriately with a giant sheet cake with Khloe’s drivers license as the design on top!!

  • Who sits where is actually a BIG Freaking Deal! Here is the full seating chart for this years Grammys!
  • Debra Messing spoke out about the emotional abuse she experienced when she was just 25  from the director of ‘A Walk In The Clouds

 

