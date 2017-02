If pineapples on pizza seriously upsets you… you may want to look away! Because KFC has come up with a combination that is seriously….. interesting! Creators at KFC have taken chicken and pizza and have come up with their new “Chizza”, right now it is only available in Singapore… but rumor has it, it may make its way over to the US.

Read here to find out if you could handle this new fried chicken crusted creation!