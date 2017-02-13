Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/13/17)

- Seriously!? When Adele handed the mic over to her producer Greg Kurstin, music quickly started playing cutting Kurstin off from saying ANYTHING to the crowd – and people automatically started booing!
- PHOTOS: It’s ALL about the Grammys! Here are pics of the BEST… and WORST dressed from last night’s event.
- Also, in other news… Derek and Hannah Jeter are expecting a baby girl!!
- Last night, Adele FINALLY confirmed that she is, in fact married to her long time boyfriend.
- The teaser for James Corden’s ‘Carpool Karaoke Series‘ has been released and it is filled with SO MANY celebs!
- Can we talk about Ceelow Green’s ‘outfit’ from last nights Grammy Awards!!? What On Earth!!!
- Nick Cannon quit America’s Got Talent before they had the chance to fire him themselves!
- The Dynamic between Beyonce and Adele last night was full of love and emotion, and Chrissy Teigen was front row tweeting ALL OF IT. And the internet agreed, her tweets were spot on!
- Caitlyn Jenner recently spoke out explaining why she is a proud Republican.
- PHOTOS: Beyonce shares a peak at behind the scenes of her performance at the Grammys yesterday.
- Nobody had a better time at the Grammys than Rihanna and her bedazzled flask!