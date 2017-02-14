Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/14/17)

- ABC gave away a HUGE spoiler by announcing their next ‘bachelorette’ for next season… but she hasn’t been booted off of Nick’s (Current) season yet???!
- After Katy Perry made a snide remark about Britney Spears and ‘shaving her head’ – Spears posted an Instagram video where she quotes a Bible verse and we can’t help but think it is directed at Katy Perry!
- PHOTOS: Spotted – all of your FAV celebs out and about this past week!
- People are thinking that Ciara’s AMZING dance video is a secret gender reveal to an expected baby girl!!
- Apparently, a MAJOR scam artist promised a charity that Ed Sheeran would appear at their event in exchange for four Super Bowl 51 tickets – the scammer went so far as to forge Sheeran’s signature on contract papers!
- This past weekend, burglars broke into Alanis Morissette‘s home and made off with over TWO MILLION dollars worth of jewelry!
- Kim and Kanye are not the only ones in the family who can give good gifts! Chrissy Teigen received baby ‘Yeezys’, for her daughter Luna, gifted by “North and Saint” for Valentine’s Day. They are pretty cute though!
- Disney reportedly, has now severed ties with famous YouTuber, ‘PewDiePie’, over videos he recently posted that were “antisemitic”. PewDiePie is EXTREMELY popular online and supposedly brings in more than 14 million dollars annually from advertising!
- 8 Facts to know about the new ‘Bachelorette’ Rachel Lindsey!
- ‘Cash Me Outside’ girl must not be able to “take care of herself” because she has been spotted out and about with body guards watching over her!!