Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/15/17)

- Twitter is pure comedy! Users took great notice to Kris Kardashian’s HUGE cheek enhancements at the Grammys this past weekend… and the tweets are UH-Mazing.
- Screams and security are among the many CRAZY things that happened at the opening of Kylie Jenner’s pop-up shop in New York!
- Twenty-six years ago, Kim Basinger, better known as ‘Ms. Robison’ from Fifty Shades Darker , was starring on the cover of the 1991 Cosmopolitan Cover!
- Former NHL star and Hilary Duff’s ex-husband, is now under investigation with the LAPD for allegedly raping a woman in his L.A. Condo…
- PHOTOS: Justin Bieber spotted buying Starbucks coffee for Orange County policemen
- Ben Affleck is supposedly over being Batman, three separate sources have reported that Affleck is currently working with Warner Bro’s to be cut loose from the roll!
- After making a CLEAR appearance as a pure gold ‘thing’, CeeLo Green has now said that he was actually NO WHERE near the Grammy’s this past Sunday… uuhhh?
- Last night, The Weekend released a NEW SINGLE and it has MAJOR shade thrown at Justin Bieber who has made several petty remarks about ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez and The Weekend, who are now dating!
- PHOTOS: Kate Upton is on the new cover of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition!
- Bethenny Frankel was spotted last night, on Valentine’s Day, straddling…. a pole! And Kylie Jenner is the reason to blame, in order to reach her NY apartment Frankel had to climb over two fences that were set up for crowd control for Jenner’s pop-up shop!
- For the FOURTH year in a row – Ed Sheeran was refused entry to his OWN Label’s Grammy after party… Poor Ed!