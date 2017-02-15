New Selena Gomez & Kygo “It Ain’t Me” (Audio)

This Seattle native has taken the industry of radio media by storm since his entrance in 2007. He can explain how being passive aggressive and drinking coffee can make you successful in the Emerald City. He believes the “12th Man” is a religious following and belief only one from the Seattle area would understand. Don’t ever ask him to watch pro basketball for obvious reasons (R.I.P. Sonics). He loves this wet rainy place and brings you all the energy you want to every week night and the Friday Night House Party!