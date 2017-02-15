NEWS: Burger King Got This Man’s Cheating Ways ALL CAUGHT UP!

In this social media crazed world, it is really hard for a cheater to hide, which is why this young man is now single. One Instagram user commented on a Burger King post saying “My girl legit took 20 minutes ordering in the drive thru last night, those whoppers were worth it tho lol.” There was only one issue though…. his girlfriend wasn’t with him last night. So, WHO could he be talking about!

Click here to read all the hilarious drama – http://nymag.com/thecut/2017/02/a-couple-broke-up-in-burger-kings-instagram-comments.html