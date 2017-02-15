Subway Platform Valentine Date

If you’ve ever been to New York City – you probably know how grimy the subway tunnels are. Loud, gross, and sometimes covered in rats (some eating pizza). Suffice it to say that a LOUD train tunnel isn’t the most romantic place to celebrate a relationship. But don’t tell that to Mohammad Choudry. [Mashable]

With a makeshift dinner table adorned with balloons, Choudry surprised his wife of nine years, Johnnybell Sanchez, on the platform Monday night. While people around them were commuting to and from work, the Bronx couple dined on lobster rolls while enjoying live music in the station, booked by Choudry himself.

“She really likes Union Square itself,” he explained to a reporter from News 4 New York. “I figured this is a great location to do a quick celebratory Valentine’s Day dinner.”

Husband surprises wife with lobster Valentine's dinner…on NYC subway platform!! Watch my report at 11p, only on #NBC4NY pic.twitter.com/KcuCj3yNh7 — Michael George (@mgeorge4NY) February 15, 2017

“I was so surprised,” Sanchez exclaimed before thankfully admitting it was a little weird. “He’s never done anything like this before so I’m really proud of him.”

Good for this couple!!

