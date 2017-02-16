Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/16/17)

- Warning! This is extremely…. awkward. Farrah Abraham’s mom just starred in a MTV Rap Music Video…
- Everything you need to know about Kayne West’s NEW Yeezy Season Five Show!
- Ashton Kutcher gave an incredibly moving speech this past week at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee regarding his fight against human trafficking of children.
- Russian model, Viki Odintkova, recently went to Dubai to take an extremely dangerous photo shoot for Instagram. Going too far…?
- For a special Valentine’s Day treat, Selena Gomez gave her fans a sneak peak at her super catchy new single “It Ain’t Me”
- Plot twist! Harry Potter actor, Scarlett Byrne better known as Pansy Parkinson, is posing for Playboy!
- Most guys go with a bouquet of flowers for Valentine’s Day, but of course Kayne West built Kim Kardashian a WALL of flowers… AGAIN!
- Critics are wondering why Kate Upton was put on the cover of Sports Illustrated for a THIRD TIME, especially since Serena Williams is a perfect candidate for the cover!
- PHOTOS: Celebrities celebrating their Valentine’s Day!
- Kesha is still fighting in court for legal permission to sever ties with abusive producer, Dr. Luke. Kesha and her legal team recently released email’s from Dr. Luke body shaming Kesha, proving even more that she needs to be freed!