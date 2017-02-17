Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/17/17)

- People are freaking out about the video The Scene released, where a girl confronts her HEARTLESS ex-boyfriend about why he cheated on her! There’s even a new hashtag on Twitter for it! #HurtBae
- Covergirl’s ‘coverboy’ is under fire for something he tweeted that people are calling “tone deaf and offensive”
- Blake Lively gave birth to her second child with Ryan Reynolds four months ago, and now she is speaking out about how she is still learning to accept her postpartum body.
- PHOTO: Aly Raisman’s Sports Illustrated photo shoot is UHMAZING!
- Chip and Joanna’s famous Magnolia House, booked SIX MONTHS of reservations in literally FIVE minutes!
- The Weekend had a surprise birthday party at Dave & Busters in Hollywood, and for a present, girlfriend Selena Gomez paid for the entire 30,000 dollar tab!!
- Shocker… (Not really) Marc Anthony, who is 48, has a new girlfriend who is a model… and oh yeah just turned 21 years old!
- Justin Bieber was ‘play’ fighting with a friend when he noticed someone was filming… thats when JB was caught on camera going nuts!
- Two years after announcing they are splitting up, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck are making their divorce official…
- PHOTOS: Ice and Coco’s daughter makes her New York Fashion Week debut!
- Admist all the NYFW business, Chrissy Teigen stripped down for a nude selfie!