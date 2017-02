Hotels.com just released a NEW SURVEY exposing what celebrity people MOST WANT to vacation with… but this survey also said which celebs people LEAST want to go on vacation with… See if you agree with the results!

http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-ultimate-celebrity-vacays-hanging-with-hanks-in-vegas-and-retail-therapy-with-jen-300407654.html