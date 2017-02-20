Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/20/17)

 

  • The Britney Ever After movie aired last night on Lifetime and the internet is weighing in about all the errors!
  • Ronda Rousey’s boyfriend had a ROUGH night… first he was knocked out in UFC Fight Night 105… and then his winning opponent hit on Rousey in the middle of the Octagon!
  • Katy Perry is making big moves lately – new music, a new look, and very soon a new Mermaid inspired make-up line.
  • Christina Grimmie, the singer who was shot and killed after her Orlando concert in 2016, is living on through her music! Her family just introduced a single from her up-coming album.
  • PHOTOS: Channing and Jenna Tatum were just on vacay together and they were OH-SO-CUTE!
  • Victoria and David Beckham kept a BIG secret from their son Brooklyn… but it was all for a good reason.
  • After two years, Lana Del Rey releases a NEW song!
  • Aaron Carter went on a HUGE rant online – claiming he isn’t racist!

 

 

