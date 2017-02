Oopsies! One Fort Worth contractor is finding himself in a little pickle… turns out, he accidentally demolished THE WRONG HOME. This past week, the contractor and his crew took EVERYTHING, like down to the crown molding, from a home that was just about to be sold – and now this contractor is facing the police!

Click here to read about all the CRAZY details – http://www.star-telegram.com/news/local/community/fort-worth/article133378524.html