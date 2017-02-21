Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/21/17)

- Beyonce, Jay Z, and daughter Blue Ivy all attended a NBA game this week, and Blue Ivy turned heads in a nearly 2,000 dollar dress…
- The police have valued Tom Brady’s missing jersey at a whopping 500,000 dollars!!
- Lindsey Lohan wants to start her own reality game show that involves hacking your social media sites.
- The NEW clip of Emma Watson singing “Belle” in the new Beauty and the Beast has been released!
- Leah Remini went on Real Time with Bill Maher and explained that Tom Cruise as the power to END Scientology…
- PHOTOS: The gif of the ‘guy blinking’ has taken over the internet in the most hilarious way!
- PHOTOS: Emma Watson showed up to the Beauty and the Beast press tour in a custom Louis Vuitton dress that is very… interesting!
- Honda Kotb called into the Today Show to announce that she has recently adopted a baby girl named Haley Joy!
- Christina El Moussa sat down for an interview with People and explained that her marriage problems started WAY before she announced her divorce to the public…
- Adam Levine and Blake Shelton have been staple judges on The Voice for TWELVE SEASONS, but now the two are saying its time for them to move on. In fact, they have already found their replacements…