Brooke’s 60 Second Sleaze (2/22/17)

- The internet is blowing up over this new found comparison between John Legend and beloved cartoon Arthur, and wifey Chrissy Teigen is totally playing along!
- Drake wished Rihanna a happy birthday in the middle of his concert in Dublin!
- Tori Spelling’s husband, Dean McDermott, is being taken to court by his ex-wife for reportedly owing over 40,000 dollars in un-paid child support…
- Chris Brown’s ex-girlfriend, Karrueche Tran, is seeking a restraining order against Brown for domestic violence!
- We can’t call them Instagram official yet… but Selena Gomez just gave The Weekend a subtle shout out on IG!
- Drake is taking a stance and doesn’t even want his “rap” Grammys that he was nominated for…
- Apparently, after being beaten up by Migos, Sean Kingston was cuffed by police?? What!
- Grab your tissues! Last nights episode of popular TV show This Is Us got WAY emotional and shared all of the William’s last secrets…
- One year after being murder, T-Pain’s niece’s killer has been found... but not alive.
- Trevor Noah made a joke about women’s vaginas, and people are applauding him for it!